Man facing multiple charges after stabbing in Butler Township

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is facing multiple charges following a stabbing in Butler Township on Friday.

Police were called to Whitestown Road where they found a victim with a stab wound to the side.

Police say they've charged 42-year-old Marcos Roman in connection to the incident.

The victim was flown to Allegheny General Hospital.