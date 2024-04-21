Man facing multiple charges after gun found on his person inside Allegheny County Jail

Man charged for having gun on his person inside Allegheny County Jail

Man charged for having gun on his person inside Allegheny County Jail

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is facing charges after he was found to have a gun on his person at the Allegheny County Jail.

According to county police, just before 10:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, 21-year-old Dayvonne Jackson was taken to the county jail by a local police department after being taken into custody for trespassing charges in Braddock Hills.

During his processing, a corrections officer saw a 9mm handgun round fall to the floor.

As officers attempted to secure Jackson, he reached toward his waistband and began fighting with officers.

He was subdued and police secured the weapon.

An officer required treatment for minor injuries and has since been released.

The handgun was found to be loaded and had its serial number altered.

Jackson now faces charges of carrying a firearm without a permit and resisting arrest.

He remains at Allegheny County Jail and is awaiting preliminary arraignment.