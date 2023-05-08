Watch CBS News
Man facing charges after leading police on a pursuit

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- State troopers have arrested a man who led police on a pursuit through the city of Washington.

Police say it all started after they got a call to the Red Roof Inn on Chestnut Street. 

The owner there told police that a 20-year-old man from Canonsburg reportedly left the hotel without paying.

When police tried talking to the man, he apparently took off, sending police on a chase down the interstate and through several neighborhoods before he surrendered.

Police say he's facing charges including DUI and resisting arrest.

