Man dies after tree falls on car in Upper St. Clair

By Bryant Reed

/ CBS Pittsburgh

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man is dead after a tree fell on top of cars during Tuesday's storms in Upper St. Clair.

The tree came down on McMurray Road. A family of six walked away uninjured, but the man was sent to the hospital in critical condition. Police said he later died. 

Several downed trees have led to a road closure from Johnston Road to Country Club Drive.

Power was out for a period of time and crews are actively working to clean up the debris in the roadway.

Upper St. Clair officials say the roads will be opened sometime Wednesday afternoon.

First published on May 4, 2022 / 5:24 AM

