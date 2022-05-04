Man dies after tree falls on car in Upper St. Clair
UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man is dead after a tree fell on top of cars during Tuesday's storms in Upper St. Clair.
The tree came down on McMurray Road. A family of six walked away uninjured, but the man was sent to the hospital in critical condition. Police said he later died.
Several downed trees have led to a road closure from Johnston Road to Country Club Drive.
Power was out for a period of time and crews are actively working to clean up the debris in the roadway.
Upper St. Clair officials say the roads will be opened sometime Wednesday afternoon.
