Man dies after falling into fire at Pittsburgh-area campground

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man died after falling into a campfire at Pioneer Lakes RV Park in Somerset County on Friday.

Officials said first responders were called to the campground on Trent Road in Somerset around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a man falling into a campfire. The man's identity was not immediately available.

No other information was released on Friday night. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

