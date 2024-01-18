Pennsylvania man dies after being crushed by hundreds of pounds of falling steel

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A worker died after several hundred pounds of steel fell on him in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania.

CBS 21 reports that 31-year-old Jordan Zimmerman died on Monday after the workplace accident.

Citing the Pennsylvania State Police, the TV station reported that Zimmerman died while working at Dryhill Manufacturing on North Crossroads Road in Lykens Township. First responders were called to the scene at around 9:20 a.m. on Monday.

According to his obituary, Zimmerman of Lewisburg "enjoyed working, reading, serving others, and especially spending time with his family. He died at 11 a.m. on Monday.

Services for Zimmerman will be held on Friday and Saturday at the Millmont Mennonite Church on Millmont Road. His obituary says instead of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Millmont Mennonite Church Bible Club.

He is survived by his wife, Alisha, and son, Kendrick.