Watch CBS News
Local News

Pennsylvania man dies after being crushed by hundreds of pounds of falling steel

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A worker died after several hundred pounds of steel fell on him in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania. 

CBS 21 reports that 31-year-old Jordan Zimmerman died on Monday after the workplace accident. 

Citing the Pennsylvania State Police, the TV station reported that Zimmerman died while working at Dryhill Manufacturing on North Crossroads Road in Lykens Township. First responders were called to the scene at around 9:20 a.m. on Monday. 

According to his obituary, Zimmerman of Lewisburg "enjoyed working, reading, serving others, and especially spending time with his family. He died at 11 a.m. on Monday. 

Services for Zimmerman will be held on Friday and Saturday at the Millmont Mennonite Church on Millmont Road. His obituary says instead of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Millmont Mennonite Church Bible Club.

He is survived by his wife, Alisha, and son, Kendrick. 

Michael Guise

Michael Guise is a web producer for KDKA-TV. He has worked for the station since 2019.

First published on January 18, 2024 / 4:51 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.