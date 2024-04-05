Man dies at the hospital due to injuries sustained in shooting that happened late last year

Victim in 2023 shooting dies at the hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A suspect has died at the hospital from injuries sustained in a shooting that took place late last year.

According to Pittsburgh Police, back on November 22, they were called to the 7300 and 7200 block of Everton Street in Lincoln-Lemington around 10:30 p.m.

Once they arrived they found a man had been shot in the back and he was taken to the hospital in serious condition and went into surgery to be treated.

He was upgraded to stable condition.

However, police said early on Thursday morning he died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

He was identified as 18-year-old Jamair Coachman.

Police are continuing to investigate but have said that there were no witnesses to the shooting.

