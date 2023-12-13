Watch CBS News
Man dies at hospital after being shot multiple times in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man is dead following a late-night shooting in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood. 

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening. 

Pittsburgh Police say officers arrived in the area of Lorenz Avenue and found a 27-year-old man who had been shot inside a home just off of Wilna Way.

Police say he was shot multiple times, including once in the back and was unconscious and wasn't breathing. 

He was taken to Allegheny General Hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later. The man's identity has not yet been released.

According to police, witnesses said there was a fight between the victim and another man who took off after the shooting. 

Police say detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are investigating. 

