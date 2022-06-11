Man dies after shooting in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One man is dead after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood.
Officials said police and EMS responded to Parklow Street around 8 p.m. on Friday for a reported shooting. They found the victim, who was shot multiple times in the chest.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
A witness said the man was shot after a dispute, according to the authorities. Police are investigating.
