Man dies after shooting in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One man is dead after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood. 

Officials said police and EMS responded to Parklow Street around 8 p.m. on Friday for a reported shooting. They found the victim, who was shot multiple times in the chest. 

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. 

A witness said the man was shot after a dispute, according to the authorities. Police are investigating. 

First published on June 10, 2022 / 10:09 PM

