Man dies after car goes over embankment in Homewood North

HOMEWOOD NORTH, Pa. (KDKA) - A 75-year-old man is dead after his car went over an embankment in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood.

A man who didn't want to be identified was sitting on his porch when he heard a loud sound.

"It was like, 'Bang, shoo, bing,' and that was it," the man said. "I said, 'Well, somebody hit something.'"

He immediately went to see what happened. When he got to the top of Lincoln Avenue, he met the man driving in front of the car that crashed, who was trying to help the accident victim.

"He yanked the passenger side door open and moved the curtain airbag back, looked in there, he was already gone," the man said.

Pittsburgh police said they responded to the area by Chaucer Street around 3:20 Sunday afternoon. They pronounced the driver dead on the scene.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identifies him as William Boulware, the only person in the vehicle.

"He said when he turned the bend, he knew the dude was going at a high rate of speed," the man said.

The driver told the man who lives in the area that as he was heading down Lincoln, Boulware's car was tailing him, and he pulled to the side to let it pass. However, it never made it past him.

"He just said he seen the car just disappear off the side of the road," the man said.

The man said the driver believes the car went through the trees, skirting through a gap between a fence and the brush.

They didn't see any signs of skid marks, which makes them think it's possible Boulware never tried to hit the brakes.

The circumstances behind the crash are unclear, whether it was a medical emergency or a result of speeding, but the force of the incident appeared to break off the motor, with crews needing to bring in a second tow truck to remove it from the scene.

Teresa Wagner ran into the police presence while traveling to Family Dollar.

"I'm sorry somebody got hurt and passed away," Wagner said.

People in the area told KDKA Boulware spent much time giving back to the community, and that's just how they'll remember him.

"He was well known and liked, and this is a tragedy," another man, who didn't want to be identified who was in the area, said.

The Good Samaritan KDKA talked to said he ran to help to pay it forward after someone did the same for him when he got shot a few years ago.