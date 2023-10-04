Watch CBS News
Man dies after being hit by train in Butler County

BUTLER (KDKA) - A man is dead after he was hit by a train in Butler early on Wednesday morning. 

According to the Butler City Police Department, around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, they were, along with the Butler Bureau of Fire and Butler Ambulance Service, called to the 200 block of South Monroe Street for a report of a man struck by a train. 

Once they arrived, they found a 54-year-old man from Butler Township had been hit by the train. 

EMS began to attempt life-saving measures on the man before he was taken to Butler Memorial Hospital. 

It was at the hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

The train the man was hit by was a Buffalo and Pittsburgh Railroad Company train. 

The victim's identity has not been released. 

Police have notified the family of the man's death and while it appears to be accidental, the investigation is ongoing. 

October 4, 2023 / 10:11 AM

