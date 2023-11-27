Mom wants answers in the death of her son dropped off at a Pittsburgh-area hospital by 2 men

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local mother is mourning the loss of her son and police are investigating how it happened.

Lorraine Sowell told KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah that her son Taymar Young was released from prison a year ago. They were making up for lost time, but that ended last week on Monday after the 27-year-old was taken to the hospital by two unknown men.

"They just dropped him on the curb, nobody deserves to be treated like that, an animal," Sowell said.

According to the medical examiner, Young died less than an hour later inside the ER.

"I'm hurt, I'm really hurt," Sowell said.

Investigators said the incident is connected to a crash involving a stolen car out of Ross Township that happened around 5 a.m. on Nov. 20.

When Pittsburgh police responded to the scene, officers found an overturned vehicle at Allegheny River Boulevard and Washington Boulevard. However, they found no victim. A few minutes later, they were notified of two men in a Dodge Durango dropping off a patient at UPMC East.

That patient was Taymar Young. There's been no word yet on his cause of death.

His mother is asking those responsible to come forward.

"I'm really an angry parent. I'm mad, never knew this was going to happen to me," Sowell said.