Man who died after confrontation at Beaver County bus terminal "was likely the aggressor," DA says

BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) -- The death of a man who was involved in a confrontation at a Beaver County bus terminal in 2022 was ruled a homicide on Tuesday, but the district attorney says charges aren't expected right now because he "was likely the aggressor" and the other man hasn't been identified.

Jason Fioravanti died from complications of blunt force trauma to the head on May 7, about a year after the district attorney said he was assaulted at the Beaver County Transit Authority terminal in Rochester. The Allegheny County medical examiner ruled his manner of death a homicide on Tuesday.

Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier said on Wednesday that Fioravanti was "highly intoxicated" when he got onto a Beaver County Transit Authority bus on March 7 and spent "a substantial portion" of the ride harassing a Black man, using racial slurs and threatening him.

When both of them got off in Rochester, the district attorney said Fioravanti continued to harass the man and then appeared to hit him. The man hit Fioravanti back, and Fioravanti, who the medical examiner said is white, fell to the ground.

The other man walked away and has never been identified, Lozier said. Police shared a photo in hopes of finding him in 2022, but no leads ever materialized.

Based on the facts, Lozier said it's likely Jason Fioravanti was the aggressor and the other man involved "may have been acting in self defense." Lozier also pointed to the fact that after almost two years, law enforcement hasn't been able to identify the other man involved.

Beaver County Crime Solvers has offered a reward for any information. People who might know something are asked to call Rochester police at 724-774-7278, Beaver County detectives at 724-773-8550 or the Crime Solvers at 724-774-2000.