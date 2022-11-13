Man dead after exchanging gunfire with police in Forest Hills

FOREST HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after firing at police in Forest Hills.

Forest Hills Police Officers were dispatched Sunday morning to the 2300 block of Ardmore Boulevard for a male yelling at people, lifting his shirt, and displaying a firearm, police said via a press release. Two Forest Hills officers then encountered the male on Yost Boulevard near Ardmore Manor Drive.

After attempting to speak with the male, he produced a handgun and fired at the officers, according to police. The officers returned fire striking the male multiple times.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. One of the officer's uniform pants was struck by gunfire, police added, but the officer was not injured.

The incident is now under investigation.