Man dead after early-morning vehicle crash on I-279
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is dead after a crash along I-279 early Sunday morning.

State troopers said a BMW was heading north just before 1 a.m. when it went off the roadway in Franklin Park Borough, hitting a pole and rolling over multiple times.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified him as Derwin Raheem Milligan, 34, of Wexford.

Right now, there is no word on the cause.

