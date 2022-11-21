Man dead after early-morning vehicle crash on I-279
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is dead after a crash along I-279 early Sunday morning.
State troopers said a BMW was heading north just before 1 a.m. when it went off the roadway in Franklin Park Borough, hitting a pole and rolling over multiple times.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified him as Derwin Raheem Milligan, 34, of Wexford.
Right now, there is no word on the cause.
