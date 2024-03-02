Man in critical but stable condition after shooting in Coraopolis

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) - One man is in critical but stable condition after a shooting in Coraopolis.

Just after noon on Saturday, the Allegheny County Police Department was notified of a man who had been shot at the Speedway gas station on Island Avenue in McKees Rocks.

First responders arrived at the scene and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital and was last listed in critical but stable condition, per a media release from the county police department.

An investigation later determined that the shooting took place in the 900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Coraopolis.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.