Man convicted of killing 3 people in racially motivated Wilkinsburg shooting dies in prison

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Ronald Taylor, the man convicted of killing three people in a racially motivated shooting in Wilkinsburg has died.

Taylor had been on death row at a state prison in eastern Pennsylvania. He died of natural causes.

Fast-food restaurant shooting spree suspect Ronald Taylor being taken to arraignment by police in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvainia. AP

In 2000, Taylor shot a maintenance worker at his Wilkinsburg apartment building, shot and killed a former priest at a local Burger King, and shot multiple times into a van at a nearby McDonald's. He then shot the manager inside the McDonald's and shot and killed a Pitt student in the drive-thru line. 

All of Taylor's victims were white.

When investigators searched Taylor's apartment, they found a statement about his hatred of White people, Jews, police, and others.

He was sentenced to death in 2002. 

