Man charged with DUI after pedestrian hit and killed in Neschannock Township

NESCHANNOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI after a man was hit and killed in Neschannock Township in December.

Neshannock Township police said they were called to the intersection of Wilmington and Nesbitt roads just before 5 a.m. Dec. 23 for a man laying in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital in Youngstown and later died, police said.

Investigators said Zachary Patrick was driving north on Wilmington Road under the influence of a controlled substance while his driving privileges were suspended when he crossed two lanes of traffic and drove through the parking lot of Preston Motors, hitting David Chiafullo.

According to police, Patrick kept driving, causing damage to a fire hydrant and land owned by Dunkin Donuts, and didn't stop to help Chiafullo or tell the police.

On Tuesday, police announced Patrick is facing several charges, including DUI, accidents involving damage to property, reckless driving and accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed.