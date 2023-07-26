Watch CBS News
Man charged with arson after being accused of setting fire to vacant Jeannette home

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

JEANNETTE (KDKA) - Arson charges have been filed against a man accused of intentionally setting a fire inside a vacant home. 

The fire was set at a home on Magee Avenue in Jeannette back in February. 

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said Jason John is the man responsible and he has been denied bail. 

Investigators used surveillance cameras to identify him. 

First published on July 26, 2023 / 4:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

