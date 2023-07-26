Man charged with arson after being accused of setting fire to vacant Jeannette home
JEANNETTE (KDKA) - Arson charges have been filed against a man accused of intentionally setting a fire inside a vacant home.
The fire was set at a home on Magee Avenue in Jeannette back in February.
The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said Jason John is the man responsible and he has been denied bail.
Investigators used surveillance cameras to identify him.
