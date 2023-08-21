Man charged in Indiana County home invasion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is charged in connection with a home invasion in Indian County.

State police said Michael Sanders is charged with burglary, simple assault, harassment, resisting arrest and fleeing arrest.

Officials said he entered the South Mahoning Township home on Aug. 18 and assault the owner of the residence. Police said he fled and was later taken into custody after a foot chase.

He is in the Indiana County Jail.