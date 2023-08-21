Watch CBS News
Local News

Man charged in Indiana County home invasion

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Man charged in home invasion
Police: Man charged in home invasion 00:23

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is charged in connection with a home invasion in Indian County.

State police said Michael Sanders is charged with burglary, simple assault, harassment, resisting arrest and fleeing arrest.

Officials said he entered the South Mahoning Township home on Aug. 18 and assault the owner of the residence. Police said he fled and was later taken into custody after a foot chase.

He is in the Indiana County Jail.

First published on August 20, 2023 / 8:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.