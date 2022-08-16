Watch CBS News
Man charged in deadly crash in North Versailles turns himself into police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An arrest has been made in a deadly crash that took place in North Versailles in March.

24-year-old Shamar Roach of Glassport turned himself into police on Monday.

Police say he struck a Dodge Caravan and the driver, 59-year-old John Semenko, was killed.

According to the criminal complaint filed by police, investigators determined that Roach was driving upwards of 90 miles per hour just prior to the crash, where the speed limit is 40 miles per hour.

Investigators also say that toxicology reports show Roach was under the influence of THC and alcohol at the time of the crash.

Roach is facing numerous charges, including homicide by vehicle, DUI, reckless endangerment, and traffic violations.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for later this month. 

