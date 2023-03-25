Man charged in deadly Beaver Falls shooting now behind bars
BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) - A man charged in a deadly shooting in Beaver Falls two years ago is now in jail.
RELATED: Coroner Called To Scene Of Shooting In Beaver Falls'
DeCarlos Warren waived extradition from Michigan and is now in the Beaver County Jail.
RELATED: Young Father Killed In Beaver Falls Shooting Remembered As Man With Heart Of Gold
According to police, he shot three people at the Harmony Dwellings Complex, killing Dwayne Wells.
Warren's brother, Monte, was also shot and killed.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.