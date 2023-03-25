Man charged in deadly Beaver Falls shooting now behind bars

Man charged in Beaver Falls shooting behind bars

Man charged in Beaver Falls shooting behind bars

Man charged in Beaver Falls shooting behind bars

BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) - A man charged in a deadly shooting in Beaver Falls two years ago is now in jail.

RELATED: Coroner Called To Scene Of Shooting In Beaver Falls'

DeCarlos Warren waived extradition from Michigan and is now in the Beaver County Jail.

RELATED: Young Father Killed In Beaver Falls Shooting Remembered As Man With Heart Of Gold

According to police, he shot three people at the Harmony Dwellings Complex, killing Dwayne Wells.

Warren's brother, Monte, was also shot and killed.