Man charged in deadly Beaver Falls shooting now behind bars

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) - A man charged in a deadly shooting in Beaver Falls two years ago is now in jail.

DeCarlos Warren waived extradition from Michigan and is now in the Beaver County Jail. 

According to police, he shot three people at the Harmony Dwellings Complex, killing Dwayne Wells. 

Warren's brother, Monte, was also shot and killed.

