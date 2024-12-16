Man accused of following woman home from Downtown Pittsburgh and raping her

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is facing charges after police said he followed a 93-year-old woman on the bus to her home and sexually assaulted her.

Police said the woman took the PRT bus home from Downtown Pittsburgh last Saturday, but was followed on her way home. According to the Pittsburgh police report, she told officers a man she didn't know came up to her while she was waiting for the bus, followed her onto that bus and got off at her stop.

The criminal complaint said he then came inside her home without her permission, punched her, pulled her hair and threw her on the ground. The victim told police the man later sexually assaulted her and when he fell asleep, she called police.

"It's disgraceful, period," said PRT rider Rozanne Mann.

"I do feel for that. I do. That is really heartbreaking," passenger Chuck Pearson said.

Downtown bus riders KDKA-TV spoke with said they try their best to stay safe in public.

"I try to, but we're not all that lucky," Mann said.

"I wish that there were 100% ways that you can prevent that from happening," Pearson said.

Pittsburgh police arrested the man, identified as 39-year-old Ronny Hough. His bail was denied.

"Oh, thank God for that. That's where he belongs, and I hope he stays there," said Mann.

Hough is currently being held at the Allegheny County Jail and is expected to have a preliminary hearing after Christmas, on Dec. 26.