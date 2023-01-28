Man charged with bomb threat at Neshannock High School

NESCHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is facing charges after a bomb threat at Neshannock High School earlier this week.

Benjamin Bechtol, 32, was charged with weapons of mass destruction and terroristic threats.

Neshannock police said they were called to investigate a report of a bomb threat at the high school on Wednesday. Multiple K-9 bomb units cleared the school, and the district learned virtually the next day.

Police said they learned Bechtol had called the threat into Lawrence County 911 and was last known to be somewhere in California.

Students returned to a regular in-person schedule on Friday, and the district said all buildings were safe and there wasn't a credible threat.

A felony warrant is out for Bechtol's arrest.