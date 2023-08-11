Watch CBS News
Man charged with beating, seriously injuring 71-year-old man in Pitcairn

CBS Pittsburgh

PITCAIRN, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man is facing attempted homicide charges after police said he beat a 71-year-old man in Pitcairn, seriously injuring him.

Homicide detectives said 42-year-old William Jackson entered the victim's home on Wall Avenue and assaulted him. 

Police said first responders found the victim with significant injuries after they were called to the scene shortly before midnight. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and is expected to survive, police said. 

Jackson was arrested at the scene. He's charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person. 

Jackson is in the Allegheny County Jail pending a preliminary arraignment. 

First published on August 11, 2023 / 1:08 PM

