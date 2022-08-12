Police: Man charged with 8 counts of arson in connection to 'suspicious' fires

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man has been charged in connection with eight "suspicious" fires across Allegheny County, officials said.

Allegheny County police said multiple law enforcement agencies were investigating 15 "suspicious" fires between April 23 and Aug. 5 in the Homestead and Munhall areas. All 15 fires were incendiary by the fire marshal.

Police said there were trash and dumpster fires, materials and debris set on fire near buildings, and one vacant structure fire.

On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, detectives determined that 26-year-old Dustin Jones of Homestead was responsible for setting eight of the fires. Jones was arrested and charged with eight counts of arson and criminal mischief and is currently being held in the county jail. pic.twitter.com/u1nz1qJTY3 — Allegheny County PD (@AlleghenyCoPD) August 12, 2022

Dustin Jones, 26, was arrested and charged Wednesday with eight counts of arson and criminal mischief. Police said he was responsible for setting eight of the fires.

Police also said a 16-year-old boy was responsible for one of the fires and was referred to the juvenile justice system. Police said it was an "isolated incident" and not connected to any other fires.