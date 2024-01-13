Watch CBS News
Crime

Man charged after allegedly attacking another man with hammer

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PROSPECT, Pa. (KDKA) - Troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Butler barracks were dispatched on Jan. 12 to a reported assault on New Castle Road just after 9:30 p.m.

Troopers then determined that Dean Convery, 54, and Eric Mulneix, 58, got into a physical altercation, which resulted in Convery striking Mulneix in the head with a hammer. 

While Mulneix was being transported to the hospital, Mulneix became violent with EMS personnel and struck an EMT with a closed fist, per a report from the Pa. State Police.

Both Convery and Mulneix are now facing charges.

First published on January 13, 2024 / 5:28 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.