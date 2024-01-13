Man charged after allegedly attacking another man with hammer

PROSPECT, Pa. (KDKA) - Troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Butler barracks were dispatched on Jan. 12 to a reported assault on New Castle Road just after 9:30 p.m.

Troopers then determined that Dean Convery, 54, and Eric Mulneix, 58, got into a physical altercation, which resulted in Convery striking Mulneix in the head with a hammer.

While Mulneix was being transported to the hospital, Mulneix became violent with EMS personnel and struck an EMT with a closed fist, per a report from the Pa. State Police.

Both Convery and Mulneix are now facing charges.