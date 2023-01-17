Man charged with manslaughter in Aliquippa shooting

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is facing manslaughter charges after police said he shot and killed another man in Aliquippa.

According to court paperwork, Alec Mineard was charged with involuntary manslaughter and voluntary manslaughter in Vincent Ciccone's death.

Police said they were called to a home on Mill Street in Aliquippa for reports of a shooting shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 13. First responders found Ciccone with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and later died.

The woman who lived with Ciccone told police that Mineard, her coworker and "recent paramour," had shot Ciccone.

According to the criminal complaint, Mineard told police he got a call from the woman telling him Ciccone had physically attacked her. Mineard told her he was coming over with a gun.

When he got to the house, Mineard told police he went inside with his gun drawn and saw Ciccone and the woman fighting. Mineard told investigators he tried to get Ciccone to leave, but Ciccone "immediately came toward" him and Mineard shot him twice.

Ciccone was unarmed, police said.

Mineard is in the Beaver County Jail on $500,000 bond. A hearing is scheduled for Jan. 23.