Man biking across Pa. to honor mother, raise money awareness for Alzheimer's

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pennsylvania man is biking across the commonwealth on a long journey to raise awareness of Alzheimer's Disease.

Kevin Lockwood is beginning his fifth HammerALZ journey here in Pittsburgh with the three-day ride ending in Scranton.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Lockwood lost his mother to Alzheimer's and has since made it his mission to raise money and awareness.

"It's obviously an emotional thing," Lockwood said. "I can't stress enough how grateful I am to the people who decide to donate because they either understand what the disease can do to people because they've seen it secondhand or they've been a caregiver. Or in some cases, they are people who have donated that are currently living with Alzheimer's."

Lockwood's goal is to have his team raise around $15,000.