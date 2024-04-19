Watch CBS News
Local News

Man taken into custody after attempting to assault sheriff deputy outside of Allegheny County Courthouse

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in custody after attempting to assault a sheriff's deputy outside of the Allegheny County Courthouse.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday Deputy Kyle Klein was walking in front of the courthouse when Tyrone Kelly attempted to punch him several times. 

Kelly was taken to the ground and subdued. 

Deputy Klein did not sustain any significant injuries. 

Recently, Kelly had been reported missing but was found safely

His family said that he suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. 

Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus will be addressing the attempted assault on Friday morning. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Patrick Damp

Patrick is a Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV and studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Before working in news, he worked in professional hockey communications and public relations.

First published on April 19, 2024 / 8:17 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.