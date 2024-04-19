Man taken into custody after attempting to assault sheriff deputy outside of Allegheny County Courthouse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in custody after attempting to assault a sheriff's deputy outside of the Allegheny County Courthouse.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday Deputy Kyle Klein was walking in front of the courthouse when Tyrone Kelly attempted to punch him several times.

Kelly was taken to the ground and subdued.

Deputy Klein did not sustain any significant injuries.

Recently, Kelly had been reported missing but was found safely.

His family said that he suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus will be addressing the attempted assault on Friday morning.

