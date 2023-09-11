Police: 63-year-old man 'jumped,' severely beaten by juveniles in East Liberty

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 63-year-old man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after he told police he was "jumped" by several juveniles and severely beaten in East Liberty.

Pittsburgh police said officers found the victim covered in blood with a serious nose injury after they were called to Kalida Drive around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Medics transported the victim to a hospital and police said his condition was later upgraded to stable.

Police said witnesses gave a name and description of the alleged "primary suspect," who officers found, detained and questioned before releasing him to the custody of his mother.

The mobile crime unit processed evidence at the scene. Police said detectives are now reviewing all available video and are working to determine everyone involved in the assault.