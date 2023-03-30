Man accused of threatening to kill Washington County president judge arrested

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was arrested after allegedly threatening to kill the Washington County president judge, the district attorney announced on Thursday.

Fifty-seven-year-old Gerald Gregg of Washington is facing charges of retaliation against a judicial officer and terroristic threats.

Sheriffs told police to be on the lookout for a black Jeep Rubicon that was driven by a man allegedly threatening to kill President Judge John DiSalle at the courthouse.

Officers found the vehicle on Jefferson Avenue and pulled it over. The district attorney's office said officers found Gregg inside.

A preliminary hearing hasn't been scheduled yet.