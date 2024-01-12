Watch CBS News
Man arrested in death of newborn baby boy in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was arrested on homicide charges in the death of a newborn baby found unresponsive in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights neighborhood. 

Shawn Martin was arrested on Friday in connection with 5-day-old Jah'Shawn O. Martin's death last month. 

Pittsburgh police said first responders were called to Mount Pleasant Road around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 for reports of an infant in distress. First responders found an unresponsive baby boy. He was taken to Children's Hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later. 

Martin was arrested in Brookline by Pittsburgh police with help from the U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force.

He's charged with criminal homicide and endangering the welfare of a child. 

First published on January 12, 2024 / 5:41 PM EST

