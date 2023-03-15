Man arrested in New Castle shooting

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is facing attempted homicide charges after a shooting in New Castle on Tuesday.

New Castle police said they found the victim shot in the stomach after officers were called to an address on Spruce Street. He was taken to a hospital in Youngstown, but police didn't give an update on his condition.

Detectives identified the suspect as 33-year-old Lierre Armstrong from New Castle and investigators were able to track him to a motel in Shenango Township.

Police said they pulled over Armstrong after surveillance units watched him drive away from the motel.

In addition to attempted homicide, Armstrong is facing charges of aggravated assault, robbery and a firearms violation.