Man arrested in Fayette County for attempting to lure children into his truck

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PERRYOPOLIS (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police arrested a man in Fayette County accused of trying to lure two children into his truck. 

It all happened on Thursday night at Whitsett Town Park in Perryopolis. 

According to troopers, Antonio Steadman called two kids, a girl and boy, over to his truck and asked them to get in. 

Troopers caught up with him a street away and said that he was intoxicated. 

While he was in custody, he then threatened to kill several troopers but then offered them $50,000 to let him go. 

First published on July 28, 2023 / 7:21 AM

