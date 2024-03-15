Man arrested following SWAT situation and standoff in North Strabane Township

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man was taken into custody on Thursday after an hours-long SWAT situation and a standoff with police.

The incident started when police responded to a reported domestic disturbance involving a 70-year-old man and his 92-year-old mother at a home on Demar Boulevard.

A man was arrested following a standoff with SWAT officers in North Strabane Township on March 14th, 2024. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

Police say the man barricaded himself inside the home and that's when SWAT officers were brought in.

After several attempts, police were able to get inside the home and arrested the man.

Police say his mother is okay.