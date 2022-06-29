Watch CBS News
Police: Man found with 50 grams of raw fentanyl in Ligonier Giant Eagle parking lot

LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) - Police said they found 50 grams of raw fentanyl on a man when he was arrested in a Giant Eagle parking lot on Wednesday.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said Cortez Haselrig fought with law enforcement and injured an officer when they tried to arrest him in Ligonier. 

According to the DA's office, a search of his house on Churchill Street in Johnstown turned up an extra 110 grams of raw fentanyl and cutting agents, mixers, money and a digital scale. 

kdka-ligonier-johnstown-drug-bust.png
Police said they found 50 grams of raw fentanyl on Cortez Haselrig and more at his house after he was arrested in a Giant Eagle parking lot on June 29, 2022.  (Photo provided by Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office)

The DA's office said the bust was part of a joint investigation into drug trafficking between Westmoreland and Cambria counties. 

"I thank all of the law enforcement departments and officers involved in this investigation and arrest for their dedication and commitment to fight the war on drugs in our county and beyond. This is of paramount importance to my office and the safety and security of our communities," said Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli in a statement. 

