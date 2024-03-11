Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh-area man wanted in child rape investigation found hiding in basement

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was arrested in connection with a rape investigation involving juvenile victims, Pittsburgh police announced on Monday. 

Police said 20-year-old Quavon McMillan of Duquesne was found hiding in the basement of a home in McKeesport while multiple agencies served an arrest and search warrant.

McMillan was wanted in connection with an investigation into the rape of children, although police did not say how many victims there were or give their ages. 

McMillan was charged with felony counts of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault and corruption of minors.  

Pittsburgh police said McMillan was arrested with the help of the U.S. Marshals and McKeesport Police. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. 

