Man accused of punching multiple Allegheny General Hospital employees

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is accused of punching hospital workers at Allegheny General Hospital and throwing a computer at a nurse.

According to the criminal complaint, a nurse told police that while she was in the triage room with Michael Robert Johnson, he "became belligerent," threw a computer at her and hit her before walking out of the room. 

A second nurse told police when she heard Johnson yelling and screaming, she told him he needed to leave. She said he walked up to a registered technician and slammed her head and body into the glass before punching her. The nurse told police she tried to intervene but Johnson turned around and punched her in the face and chest several times.

The criminal complaint said Johnson tried to strike security officers and medical staff about a year ago at the hospital but was never arrested. 

Johnson is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct. 

First published on March 14, 2023 / 1:05 PM

