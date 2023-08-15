Man arrested after armed robbery at Beaver Valley Federal Credit Union

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man was arrested after authorities said he robbed the Beaver Valley Federal Credit Union in Beaver Falls on Tuesday.

The district attorney said Derrick Grant walked into the credit union on 37th Street around 12:30 p.m. armed with an aluminum baseball bat and ran away after the robbery.

A person matching Grant's description was in the credit union asking for a bathroom about an hour before the robbery, the DA said.

After multiple police agencies searched by air and ground, Grant was taken into custody around 6:15 p.m. He's being taken to the Beaver County Jail, where he'll be arraigned at a later date.

He's facing charges of robbery, theft, receiving stolen property and evading on foot.