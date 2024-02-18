Man arrested after stabbing another man multiple times at home in Whitehall

WHITEHALL, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is in custody after stabbing another man multiple times on Saturday night at a home in Whitehall.

According to police, around 6 p.m. on Saturday evening, they were called to a home in the 1600 block of Parkline Drive for reports of a man stabbed.

Once they arrived, they found a man standing in the doorway holding a knife and standing on top of another man.

That man, later identified as Nathaniel Jenkins Jr., folded the knife, followed orders by police, and was taken into custody.

Police then observed the victim had been stabbed in the back of his head and neck and blood was pooling around him.

He was rushed to the hospital to be treated.

Police then interviewed Jenkins and he told them he attacked the victim because he believed the victim was making sexual advances toward him. He claimed the victim tried to grab his genitals and that's when he pulled out a knife and stabbed him multiple times. After stabbing the victim, he put his knee on his neck until police arrived.

The victim was interviewed by police at the hospital and he said after he got home from work, Jenkins entered the home wearing all black and a mask with a hood over his head. When the victim was taking the garbage out, Jenkins then locked him out, and the victim attempted to get back into the house for 2-3 minutes. When Jenkins opened the door, he began to attack the victim.

Jenkins is now facing charges of aggravated assault, possessing an instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person, false imprisonment, and criminal attempted homicide.