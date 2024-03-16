Man arrested after allegedly impersonating a police officer and assaulting a woman inside a car

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is being held at the Allegheny County Jail after allegedly impersonating a police officer and assaulting a woman on Friday.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, 31-year-old, Andrew Ranallo of Bloomfield was taken into custody and charged with indecent assault, criminal attempted indecent assault, false imprisonment, and impersonating a public servant.

Ranallo allegedly met a woman at a restaurant and claimed to be a police officer by showing her fake identification cards.

The victim then said she felt safe to go somewhere else with Ranallo and that's when he allegedly assaulted her inside his vehicle and refused to let her out.

She then was able to escape from the vehicle when they stopped at a red light and ran away.

Ranallo was taken to the county jail and police are investigating.

Police have also said that additional charges may be forthcoming.

