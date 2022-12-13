Watch CBS News
Man accused of threatening to kill Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala

By Chris Hoffman

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is accused of threatening to kill Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala. 

Police said Joshua Thompson uploaded videos on YouTube where he threatened to kill Zappala, another attorney and a police officer.

The 46-year-old also allegedly uploaded videos explaining how to make bombs and where to place them.

He's facing charges of terroristic threats and threats to use weapons of mass destruction.

First published on December 13, 2022 / 2:01 PM

