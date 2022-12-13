Man accused of threatening to kill Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is accused of threatening to kill Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala.

Police said Joshua Thompson uploaded videos on YouTube where he threatened to kill Zappala, another attorney and a police officer.

The 46-year-old also allegedly uploaded videos explaining how to make bombs and where to place them.

He's facing charges of terroristic threats and threats to use weapons of mass destruction.

