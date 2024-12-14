Man arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at bar patrons in Mercer County

SHARON, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is in custody and facing several charges after he is alleged to have pointed a gun at bar patrons in the City of Sharon.

According to police, last weekend, police were called to The Keg Bar and Grille on E. State Street on a call that a man had pointed a gun at several patrons and then pointed the gun through the window after he was escorted out.

Once police arrived, they found 55-year-old Ronald Kahl of Sharpsville in the parking lot and he was armed with a semiautomatic handgun. He dropped the weapon after commands were given by officers but proceeded to resist arrest.

Police were able to take him into custody and determine that he was drunk.

He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries sustained during the arrest.

After treatment, he was taken to the Mercer County Jail.

Kahl is facing felony charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threats as well as misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

The Sharon Police are also asking anyone who was at the bar or witnessed the event to come forward and contact them at 724-983-3210.