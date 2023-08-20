Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Man assaults teenager who did not make him sandwich, calls himself 'Uniontown ninja'

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Fayette County man assaulted a 15-year-old boy who did not make him a sandwich, police say. 

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, an arrest warrant was issued for 39-year-old Justin Jellots of New Salem.

Police said on Aug. 19 in Menallen Township, Jellots punched the teen in the face and hit his head on a wall several times because the boy did not make him a sandwich.

Law enforcement said when the 15-year-old asked what his name was, the suspect said he was the "Uniontown ninja."

First published on August 20, 2023 / 4:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.