Police: Man assaults teenager who did not make him sandwich, calls himself 'Uniontown ninja'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Fayette County man assaulted a 15-year-old boy who did not make him a sandwich, police say.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, an arrest warrant was issued for 39-year-old Justin Jellots of New Salem.

Police said on Aug. 19 in Menallen Township, Jellots punched the teen in the face and hit his head on a wall several times because the boy did not make him a sandwich.

Law enforcement said when the 15-year-old asked what his name was, the suspect said he was the "Uniontown ninja."