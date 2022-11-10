Watch CBS News
Local News

Man accused of terrorizing PennDOT employees near Fort Pitt Tunnel

By Erica Mokay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of terrorizing PennDOT employees near Fort Pitt Tunnel
Man accused of terrorizing PennDOT employees near Fort Pitt Tunnel 01:43

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is accused of terrorizing two PennDOT employees near the Fort Pitt Tunnel. 

The signs are plain and simple: No trespassing and no pedestrians in or around the Fort Pitt Tunnel. But according to a criminal complaint, on Tuesday afternoon Bilgehan Dogrusoz ignored those warnings and was spotted standing in the roadway turnaround.

Instead of listening to the PennDOT employee who told him to leave, the complaint says Dogrusoz started hurling rocks at the employees' work vehicle. Then, according to the report, the suspect ran toward the entrance of the tunnel.

At that point, another worker tried to intervene but said, according to the complaint, that the suspect charged at him twice. The first time he was allegedly armed with a brick. Then allegedly with a knife the second time.

Dogrusoz now faces a long list of charges. Police did not find a knife while taking the suspect into custody. He is in jail pending arraignment.

Those PennDOT employees were not hurt.

First published on November 9, 2022 / 11:20 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.