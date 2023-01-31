Watch CBS News
Local News

Man accused of setting multiple fires inside his girlfriend's Pittsburgh apartment

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of setting fires inside his girlfriend's apartment
Man accused of setting fires inside his girlfriend's apartment 00:19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) —A 24-year-old man is accused of setting multiple fires inside his girlfriend's apartment.

Amir Austin is facing arson and assault charges after being accused of setting fires inside the Rhine Street apartment on Sunday.

The victim told police that Austin turned on the natural gas and was trying to use his lighter to cause an explosion. She was burned in the fire.

First published on January 30, 2023 / 9:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.