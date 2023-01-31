Man accused of setting multiple fires inside his girlfriend's Pittsburgh apartment
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) —A 24-year-old man is accused of setting multiple fires inside his girlfriend's apartment.
Amir Austin is facing arson and assault charges after being accused of setting fires inside the Rhine Street apartment on Sunday.
The victim told police that Austin turned on the natural gas and was trying to use his lighter to cause an explosion. She was burned in the fire.
