Man accused of robbing woman with stroller

Man accused of robbing woman with stroller

Man accused of robbing woman with stroller

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was charged after Pittsburgh police say he robbed a woman walking her child in a stroller.

Matthew Grimes faces a robbery charge after allegedly robbing the woman with the stroller on May 17 on McClure Avenue in Brighton Heights.

Police said no one was injured.