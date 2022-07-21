Man accused of recording 14-year-old girl in dressing room at South Hills Village

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Beechview man is accused of recording a video of a girl in a dressing room at South Hills Village.

Bethel Park police said Miguel Corio Marcos filmed the 14-year-old girl trying on clothes at the Hollister store in Bethel Park.

The Tribune-Review reports that police found the 30-second video on his cell phone.

He was charged with unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of a communication facility, corruption of minors and invasion of privacy, according to the Tribune-Review