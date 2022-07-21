Watch CBS News
Crime

Man accused of recording 14-year-old girl in dressing room at South Hills Village

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of recording 14-year-old girl in dressing room
Man accused of recording 14-year-old girl in dressing room 00:18

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Beechview man is accused of recording a video of a girl in a dressing room at South Hills Village.

Bethel Park police said Miguel Corio Marcos filmed the 14-year-old girl trying on clothes at the Hollister store in Bethel Park.

The Tribune-Review reports that police found the 30-second video on his cell phone. 

He was charged with unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of a communication facility, corruption of minors and invasion of privacy, according to the Tribune-Review

First published on July 20, 2022 / 8:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.