Butler County man accused of trying to kill his dad

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A Butler County man is in jail after admitting to trying to kill his father, police said.

Richard Myers told Adams Township police that he was unprovoked and tried to kill his dad, according to the criminal complaint. The complaint says Myers stabbed his dad in the back.

The father is expected to be OK.

Myers is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person. 

